The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,628 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $91,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 420,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,121 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 85,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 86,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

