The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.96 or 0.00074325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

