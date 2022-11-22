The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $24.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.