The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 365.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,546 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,251. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $110.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trade Desk

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.