The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $60,457,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 85,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 42.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

