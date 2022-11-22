Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading 26.3% Higher

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) shares traded up 26.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 186,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 74,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$18.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,332.57.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

