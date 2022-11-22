Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,721. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

