Tokocrypto (TKO) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.99 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $99.99 million and $616,736.60 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

