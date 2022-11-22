TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $29.14

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $28.34. TORM shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 1,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -211.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.58%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

