TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $29.14

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $28.34. TORM shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 1,537 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
TORM Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -211.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TORM Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
