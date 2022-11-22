Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, November 14th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.44.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD traded up C$0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$90.74. 883,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,311. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$164.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.