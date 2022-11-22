TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,411 shares of company stock valued at $119,742. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

