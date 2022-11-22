TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,411 shares of company stock valued at $119,742. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
