Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 27,893 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 18,815 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.