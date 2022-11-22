TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $50,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $616.39 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $684.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.