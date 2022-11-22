TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of TA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

