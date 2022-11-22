Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCW. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TCW opened at C$3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$898.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.71. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$4.90.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

