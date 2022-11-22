Trikon Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.29 Million Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Agora comprises approximately 6.9% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trikon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.33% of Agora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1.3% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 25,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $276.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.06.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

