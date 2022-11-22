Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 190 ($2.25) price target on the stock.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 190 ($2.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 198.40 ($2.35).

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 153.70 ($1.82) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 251.80 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 265.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.15.

Tritax Big Box REIT Dividend Announcement

About Tritax Big Box REIT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

