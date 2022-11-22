Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania Invests $183,000 in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,882,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,674. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

