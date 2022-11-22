Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys 154,358 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,358 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 3.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $94,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,317. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

