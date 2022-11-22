Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,001,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,050 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 4.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 2.19% of Gildan Activewear worth $115,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $31,558,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 49,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,029. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

