Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,600 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Flowserve makes up approximately 1.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Flowserve worth $47,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.1 %

Flowserve stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

