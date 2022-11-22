Tweedy Browne Co LLC Invests $17.19 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,187,000. American Express makes up 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

American Express stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,688. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.94.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.