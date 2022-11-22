Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 18,175 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BABA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 423,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,460,556. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $140.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

