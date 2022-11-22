Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.19% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $63,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 113,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,038. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

