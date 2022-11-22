Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $447,692.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 5,248,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,575. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

