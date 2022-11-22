Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $447,692.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 5,248,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,575. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

