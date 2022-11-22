U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USEG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on U.S. Energy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Johnson Rice began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.94.

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at U.S. Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

See Also

