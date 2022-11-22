Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157.61 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $157.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00032889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00471588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00017556 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.14424414 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $136,969,261.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

