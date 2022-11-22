United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,805 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

