United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

