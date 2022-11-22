United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $299.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

