United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

NYSE:CAT opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

