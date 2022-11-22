United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,750,000 after acquiring an additional 241,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

