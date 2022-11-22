United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,211 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 2.20% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

