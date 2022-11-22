United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VPL stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

