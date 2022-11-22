United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,898 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after buying an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,917,000 after buying an additional 1,149,468 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 359,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

