United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Announces $0.31 Semi-Annual Dividend

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

United-Guardian has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ UG opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.50. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UG shares. TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

