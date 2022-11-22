United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Announces $0.31 Semi-Annual Dividend

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
United-Guardian has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
United-Guardian Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ UG opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.50. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UG shares. TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
