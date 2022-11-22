UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,416,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 562,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,115,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.82. 56,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $488.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

