Unizen (ZCX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and $674,120.15 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

