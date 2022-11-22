Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 16,372 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mccombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.