Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $86,578.74 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 1,219,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $39.77.
Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
