Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

