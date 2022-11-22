Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Chad Whyte Sells 4,000 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Utz Brands Price Performance
UTZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 509,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
