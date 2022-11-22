Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Chad Whyte Sells 4,000 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UTZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 509,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

