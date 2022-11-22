Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Chad Whyte Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 509,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.