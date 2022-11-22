V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading Down 5.9%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 1,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 49,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

V2X Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V2X Company Profile

In other news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano bought 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $1,009,579.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,579.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 376,920 shares of company stock worth $15,055,510. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

