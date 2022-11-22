V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading Down 5.9%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 1,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 49,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
V2X Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
