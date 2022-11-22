Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 8524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $687.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

