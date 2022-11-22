Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,015 shares.The stock last traded at $253.30 and had previously closed at $249.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
