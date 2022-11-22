Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4583 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VLYPO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 18,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,328. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
