Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4583 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLYPO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 18,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,328. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

