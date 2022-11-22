Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 57,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.