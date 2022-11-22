Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $234.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.36.

