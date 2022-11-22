Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

