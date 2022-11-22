Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BBR Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BBR Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

